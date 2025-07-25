Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

NYSE:EXR opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

