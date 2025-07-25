Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

