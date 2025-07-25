Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. ActivePassive Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

