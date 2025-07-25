Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,283.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 265,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Price Performance
Shares of SRE stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy
Insider Activity
In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.