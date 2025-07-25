Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

