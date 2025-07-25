Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 420 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 30,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $203.59 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

