Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,191 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,739.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 71.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 37,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GBAB opened at $14.90 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

