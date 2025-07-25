Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,472,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $63.12 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,469.46. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,731 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

