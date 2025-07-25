Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.69. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 8,569 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1285 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

