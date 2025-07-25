Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $354.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.