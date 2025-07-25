Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by ANB Bank

ANB Bank cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.1% of ANB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

