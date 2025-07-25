Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Cara Mcdaniel Sells 10,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,111.16. This trade represents a 36.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veritex Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.10 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $29,215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 664,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 1,813.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 614,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 582,733 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $14,644,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

