Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 323,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $119.94 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

