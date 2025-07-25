Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 151.8% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 352,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 276,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.89% and a net margin of 16.43%. Hess Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

