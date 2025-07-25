Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $203.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

