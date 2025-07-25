Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DUK opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

