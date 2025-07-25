Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $476,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 104,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,218,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

