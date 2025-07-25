Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pool by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.50.

Pool Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $282.22 and a one year high of $395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.