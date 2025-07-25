Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,838,000 after buying an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after buying an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 583,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,323,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $149.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.26. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.