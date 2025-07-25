Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7,015.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 206.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $313.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

