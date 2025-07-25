Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIRK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE BIRK opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

