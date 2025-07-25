Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 133,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

USXF opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

