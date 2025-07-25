Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

