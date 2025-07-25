Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

