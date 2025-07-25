Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

