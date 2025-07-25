Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $415,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $452.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $453.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

