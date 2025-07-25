UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $1,860,167.40 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $1,860,167.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,899,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,480,815. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

UWM Trading Down 4.8%

UWM stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.68.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

