USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,271 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIX. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 528,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 318,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 317,445 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,649,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

