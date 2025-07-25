USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,981 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.44 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

