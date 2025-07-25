USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 597,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117,444 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $155.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

