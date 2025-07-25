USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

