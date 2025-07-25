USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VOO opened at $583.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $584.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.