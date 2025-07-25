USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.