USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $245.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.80.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
