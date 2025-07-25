UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $394.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 8,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 4,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 4.8%

UNH opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average of $427.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

