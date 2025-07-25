UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $260.56 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.