UBS Group Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $835.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $780.00 to $835.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.54.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $873.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $744.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.52. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

