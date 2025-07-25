Tufton Capital Management Invests $267,000 in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,118.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,024.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,125.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

