Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

