Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 114,638 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,638 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.