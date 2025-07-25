Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Jeffrey Myers Sells 23,337 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Myers sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,180. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 24th, Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,911,462.05.

On Thursday, July 10th, Jeffrey Myers sold 13,922 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $807,476.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Jeffrey Myers sold 6,863 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $391,191.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $61.69 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,850,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

