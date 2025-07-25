Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. Toro has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $98.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Toro by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

