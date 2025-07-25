Towerview LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. OmniAb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.47% of OmniAb worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 854,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.14. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 229.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In other news, Director Steven Love bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,966.18. This trade represents a 187.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,831,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,917.28. This represents a 2.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

