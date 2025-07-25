Top Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – July 22nd

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, GE Vernova, Rocket Lab, Danaher, Lam Research, and Synopsys are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that transform raw materials into finished goods through industrial processes. These stocks represent ownership in the industrial sector and tend to be influenced by economic cycles, production costs and supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.97. 8,311,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.57. 6,408,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.97. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $667.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $14.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.23. 2,341,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.31. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $581.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,729,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,945,094. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $186.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,708. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

LRCX stock traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,786,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,414. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

SNPS stock traded up $11.89 on Tuesday, hitting $603.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,759. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $604.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

See Also