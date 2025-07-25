TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. 40,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 48,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

