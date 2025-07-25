Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) on 6/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AON (NYSE:AON) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 5/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 5/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 4/24/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TMO opened at $475.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day moving average is $470.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

