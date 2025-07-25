Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $535.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $525.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Argus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $475.16 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

