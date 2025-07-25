The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Raised by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wendy’s accounts for 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.67 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.