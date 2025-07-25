The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

