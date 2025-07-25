The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $85.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.73.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

